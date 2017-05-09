Distribution set for Thursday for Diaper Stash

Hays Post

If your baby and family are in need, First Call for Help wants to help fill the gap with the Diaper Stash.

Call now. Participation starts this month and is limited.

Distributions will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays and Thursdays of the month. This Thursday will be a distribution date.

Twenty diapers are allotted per child per month.

Diapers are available for families with babies and/or toddlers 0-3 years who reside in Ellis County and can provide required documents for each of the following:

 Proof of residency –Utility bill and one of the following: insurance bill or checking account statement, or pay stub (these items must be dated 30 days or less and have your name and address printed on document)

 Proof of income eligibility—pay stub or SNAP card or WIC voucher or SSI or SSDI letter

 Photo ID or Driver’s License for yourself

 Identification for children—must have child’s name and date of birth—Birth certificate or medical card or immunization record

 Social Security cards for all household members

For more information call 785-623-2800 or go to firstcallelliscounty.com. First Call is located at 205 E. Seventh, Suite 205, Hays, KS 67601.