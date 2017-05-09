BOWERS: 2017 Senate Scene Week 13-Veto Session

Weekly Overview

This was the legislature’s first week back in session after First Adjournment. We voted on numerous Conference Committee Reports, wrapping up most of our non-tax, budget, or education-related work. Senator Richard Hilderbrand, Baxter Springs, was sworn into the Kansas Senate representing southeast Kansas Senate District 13.

Senate Floor Action

KANSAS CONSUMER PROTECTION ACT – SB 201 amends the Kansas Consumer Protection Act adding members of the military to the definition of “protected consumer” found in the Act. Currently, law includes veterans, surviving spouses of veterans, and immediate family members of members of the military, but does not specifically include current members of the military.

CONFERENCE COMMITTEE REPORTS

IGNITION INTERLOCK AND EXPUNGEMENTS – HB 2085 requires every person who has an ignition interlock device installed to complete the ignition interlock device program pursuant to rules and regulations adopted by the Secretary of Revenue. An approved service provider would have to provide proof of completion to the Division of Vehicles before the person’s driving privileges would be fully reinstated.

PROTECTION FROM ABUSE ACT – House sub. for SB 101 would adjust law concerning protective orders, notification of a sexual assault examination of a minor child, infectious disease testing, and claims for compensation through the Crime Victims Compensation Board.

KPERS AND KANSAS POLICE AND FIREMAN – SB 205 makes numerous changes to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS or Retirement System) pertaining to participating service; Kansas Police and Firemen’s (KP&F) death benefits for certain surviving spouses; the Board of Regents Retirement Plan, as it relates to working after retirement; and the administration of KPERS.

CRIMES, CRIMINAL PROCEDURE, AND CUSTODIAL INTERROGATIONS – SB 112 creates the crime of aggravated domestic battery and will modify the crimes of domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, cruelty to animals, and dog fighting. Further, it would amend provisions concerning illegal sentences, post-release supervision for persons convicted of sexually violent crimes, and expungement of arrest records. It also would enact the Law Enforcement Protection Act signed into law this week.

CRISIS INTERVENTION ACT – Senate Substitute for HB 2053 creates the Crisis Intervention Act (Act) and will amend law related to mental health to reflect the provisions of the Act.

PUBLIC RECORDS AND MEETINGS – HB 2301 modifies law related to public records and public meetings. One of these modifications includes amending law within the Kansas Code of Criminal Procedure relating to trial jurors. The bill would remove addresses of prospective jurors from the information included in the list of prospective jurors filed as a public record with the clerk of the court. The bill would also alter the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) with respect to closed or executive meetings. The bill would require any motion to recess for a closed or executive session to include a statement describing the subjects to be discussed during the closed or executive session and the justification for closing the meeting. Current law requires a statement of the justification for closing the meeting and the subjects to be discussed during the closed meeting. Unchanged in the bill would be the requirement the motion contain the time and place at which the open meeting will resume.

VEHICLE TITLE AND REGISTRATION FEES AND SEAT BELT SAFETY FUND –SB 89 makes modifications to law relating to the collection of certain vehicle title and registration fees and the remittance of such fees. The bill also would increase fines for certain seat belt violations and direct related moneys to the Seat Belt Safety Fund created by the bill.

National Police Week

This week, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed SB 112, The Law Enforcement Protection Act, a bill strengthening protections for police officers and creating tougher sentences for individuals convicted of hate crimes toward police officers. This is a great piece of legislation that shows, concretely, our appreciation and respect for our law enforcement officials. This bill passed both chambers with large bipartisan support, and many of our Senators attended the bill’s signing ceremony in Governor Brownback’s office on Friday.

From the State Library – research help for everyone

Needing to do some research, but don’t know where to start? Wanting information on a topic from reliable, quality sources? The Explora database may be exactly what you’re looking for. Explora has a simple search bar, but searches multiple resources at once, giving you full text results. The articles can be saved, printed, or emailed. Explora has photos and videos along with hundreds of Topic Overviews – much like an encyclopedia. Plus, there are different age-appropriate versions of Explora, making it a great resource for all.

Explora General Research: http://kslib.info/explora

Explora for Kids: http://kslib.info/explorakids

Explora for Middle School Students: http://kslib.info/explorams

Explora for High School Students: http://kslib.info/explorahs

Thank You for Engaging

Committee schedules, bills, and other information can be easily accessed through the legislature's website at www.kslegislature.org.

Thank you for the honor of serving you!

Senator Elaine Bowers

Kansas State Capitol Building

Room 223-E

300 SW 10th St.

Topeka, KS 66612

elaine.bowers@senate.ks.gov

(785) 296-7389