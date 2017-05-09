Big inning leads HHS softball to sweep of Liberal

HAYS, Kan. – The Hays High softball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh as they rally to beat Liberal 12-11 to finish off a doubleheader sweep Tuesday at Glassman Park.

The Indians, who won the opener 15-5 in five innings, took advantage of two errors, a walk and had four singles in the big inning. Cameron Jensen drove in Macee Altman with a two-out single to cap the comeback. Cassidy Prough drove in four and Mackenzie Fagan had three RBI. Altman struck out seven and walked eight and gets the win.

The Indians (7-9) scored four in the second, five in the third and five in the fifth to blow open the first game. Jaysa Wichers had two singles and a walk and drove in five. She also got the win allowing one earned run on three this with seven strikeouts and three walks.