2 hospitalized after Rooks County rollover accident

ROOKS COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Monday in Rooks County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Subaru Forester driven by Kenneth Scott Starnes, 29, Plainville, was westbound on Kansas 18 eight miles east of US 183.

The driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway.

The vehicle entered the north ditch, struck a culvert and rolled several times.

Starnes and a passenger Vanessa Lyn Moore, 29, Plainville, were transported to Rooks County Health Center.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.