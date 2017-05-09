🎥 MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note May 5, 2017

Friend,

After this historic week in the House, I’m looking forward to seeing many of you on my May Listening Tour, including LaCrosse, Sat. May 13, 9 a.m. at the Kansas Barbed Wire Museum, Conference Center, 120 1st St.

As you may have heard, earlier in the week, Congress voted on an omnibus appropriations bill. I voted against the bill due to its increase in spending, and lack of attempt at deficit reduction. You can see my full statement on that vote HERE.

Additionally, the House approved a replacement to Obamacare yesterday! This was a major promise kept from by me and my colleagues. See the below video for more of my reaction to the historic vote, as well as this op-ed in the Hutchinson News.

Lastly, I wanted to take a moment to send my heartfelt prayers and well wishes to those Kansans continuing to struggle with the impacts of the recent blizzard and flooding. I know many have lost crops and livestock. Please contact my office if there is a way we can help, and see this page for information on the USDA’s Livestock Indemnity Program.

In the House

Visit to the White House

After the passage of the American Health Care Act, my colleagues and I were invited to the White House to join the President in celebrating this win for all Americans. Here are some of my photos from that trip.

USDA

This week, I meet with the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service Administrator, Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young to discuss the USDA ARS’ ongoing research, which is significant to our agricultural community.

Additionally, Dr. Steve Kappes, Associate Administrator for National Programs, discussed with us their research in biosecurity, and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility at Kansas State University in Manhattan.