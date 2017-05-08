Warm, windy Monday

Today Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Strong to severe storms forecast across the region over the next 3 days. Best chance for SW KS Wed. with significant severe possible #kswx pic.twitter.com/21IJXx7XKd — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) May 8, 2017

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

WednesdayShowers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday NightShowers and thunderstorms. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.