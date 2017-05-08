WaKeeney City Council votes against paying Eberle attorney fees

Hays Post

WAKEENEY — The WaKeeney City Council met in special session Monday night for matters concerning the recent arrest of Police Chief Terry Eberle.

After a 45-minute executive session, the council voted against paying attorney’s fees for Eberle, who has been on paid administrative leave since his arrest on May 3.

The entire open portion of the meeting lasted a matter of minutes.

On Monday, Eberle was in court on a bond hearing, where a district judge revoked his existing own-recognizance bond and then reinstated bon with additional restrictions.