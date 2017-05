Victoria High School will graduate 16 seniors at 1 p.m. Sunday at the VHS Auditorium.

There will be no speakers, and the valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at graduation,

The graduating seniors are as follows:

Devyn Dorzweiler

Wil Drew

Tyler Drew

Madisyn Gerhardt

Ashlyn Hammerschmidt

Sienna Hockersmith

Isaac Housley

Cheyenne Jones

Bryant Karlin

Olivia Knoles

Julia Nowak

Karly Oberle

Hollie Reinhardt

Konnyr SweatTanner Rome

Hanna VonLintel