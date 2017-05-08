Hays Post

TMP-Marian’s Rozean finishes second in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. – TMP-Marian’s Cameron Rozean shot a 3-over-par 71 and finished second at the Mel Schremmer Invitational Molnday in Phillipsburg. Rozean finished two shots behind the Panthers Jacey Kellerman who won the touarnment with a 69.

Trego’s Emmit Owens finished third with a 72. Teammate Dalton Mai was fifth with a 75.

Phillipsburg won the team title with a 300, 21 shots ahead of Trego. TMP-Marian finished fifth with a 342.

Team Results
1. Phillipsburg-300
2. Trego-321
3. Osborne-337
4. Norton-341
5. TMP-Marian-342
6. Smith Center-343
7. Ellis-381
8. Stockton-400

Top-10 Individual Results

1
Jacey Kellerman
Phillipsburg
35
34
69
2
Cameron Rozean
TMP-Marian
38
33
71
3
Emmit Owens
Trego
33
39
72
4
Trey Sides
Phillipsburg
39
35
74
5
Dalton Mai
Trego
37
38
75
5
Tyler Martin
Phillipsburg
37
38
75
5
Autsin Hobelmann
Smith Center
35
40
75
8
Justin Burch
Osborne
39
40
79
9
Brady Beougher
Stoctkton
40
40
80
9
Landon Porter
Norton
40
40
80