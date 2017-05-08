TMP-Marian’s Rozean finishes second in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. – TMP-Marian’s Cameron Rozean shot a 3-over-par 71 and finished second at the Mel Schremmer Invitational Molnday in Phillipsburg. Rozean finished two shots behind the Panthers Jacey Kellerman who won the touarnment with a 69.

Trego’s Emmit Owens finished third with a 72. Teammate Dalton Mai was fifth with a 75.

Phillipsburg won the team title with a 300, 21 shots ahead of Trego. TMP-Marian finished fifth with a 342.

Team Results

1. Phillipsburg-300

2. Trego-321

3. Osborne-337

4. Norton-341

5. TMP-Marian-342

6. Smith Center-343

7. Ellis-381

8. Stockton-400

Top-10 Individual Results

1 Jacey Kellerman Phillipsburg 35 34 69 2 Cameron Rozean TMP-Marian 38 33 71 3 Emmit Owens Trego 33 39 72 4 Trey Sides Phillipsburg 39 35 74 5 Dalton Mai Trego 37 38 75 5 Tyler Martin Phillipsburg 37 38 75 5 Autsin Hobelmann Smith Center 35 40 75 8 Justin Burch Osborne 39 40 79 9 Brady Beougher Stoctkton 40 40 80 9 Landon Porter Norton 40 40 80