TMP-Marian’s Rozean finishes second in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. – TMP-Marian’s Cameron Rozean shot a 3-over-par 71 and finished second at the Mel Schremmer Invitational Molnday in Phillipsburg. Rozean finished two shots behind the Panthers Jacey Kellerman who won the touarnment with a 69.
Trego’s Emmit Owens finished third with a 72. Teammate Dalton Mai was fifth with a 75.
Phillipsburg won the team title with a 300, 21 shots ahead of Trego. TMP-Marian finished fifth with a 342.
Team Results
1. Phillipsburg-300
2. Trego-321
3. Osborne-337
4. Norton-341
5. TMP-Marian-342
6. Smith Center-343
7. Ellis-381
8. Stockton-400
Top-10 Individual Results
