Three MIAA softball teams earn post-season bids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three MIAA softball teams punched their tickets to the post-season as the NCAA Division II Regional Field was announced Monday.

Central Oklahoma will be the top seeded team from the MIAA as they will be the #3 seed in the Minnesota State-Mankato sub-regional and face off with sixth seeded Pittsburg State who will also represent the MIAA.

Missouri Western will head to the Harding sub-regional and face off with the top seeded host as the eighth seed.

Harding and MWSU will face off at 2:30 p.m. in Searcy, Ark. on May 11 while UCO takes on PSU at 1:30 p.m. on May 11 from Mankato, Minn.

