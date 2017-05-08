Three champs, four All-MIAA performers highlight FHSU women track at MIAA Championships

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women’s Track and Field place fifth at the MIAA Championships, held May 5-7. Three of the four All-MIAA performers for the Tigers were event champions, while placing in the top three in five events.

Shea Bonine was the only individual on the squad to earn All-MIAA status in multiple events this year, winning the 5,000 meters and taking third in the 1,500 meters. Bonine repeated as MIAA-Champion for the second straight year in the 5,000. She crossed the line in the 1,500 meters in 4:39.01, her fastest time in the event this year.

Micki Krzesinski was also a repeat champ for the Tigers, doing so in the 10,000 meters on Saturday with a time of 36:54.25. The time was fast enough for the NCAA provisional qualifying list, but she already holds the 11th fastest time in the nation this season. She also placed fifth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 18:06.79.

Competing for the first time at the MIAA Championships, freshman Alexcia Deutscher picked up her first championship in the javelin. Her throw of 147 feet, 7 inches bested the competition by more than two feet, but was not her best throw this season. Her throw of nearly 157 feet continues to rank third on the national performance list.

Kelly Wycoff was the fourth All-MIAA performer for the women, earning the honor in the 400 meters. In the prelims, she broke her own FHSU record of 55.48 seconds, which she set just last week, with a time of 54.80. The time also improved her provisional mark on the year to 15th fastest in the nation. In the finals, she turned in a second-place performance for all-conference honors with a time of 54.95 seconds. She placed sixth in the finals of the 200 meters with a time of 24.43 seconds, after running 24.16 in the prelims. Her best effort in the 200 has her ranked 18th on the national performance list.

Courtney Geiger nearly earned all-conference honors in the discus, finishing fourth with her effort of 145 feet, 9 inches. Amanda Hurla was sixth in the javelin with a throw of 133 feet, 2 inches, which gave her a provisional mark in the event. Selam Ball also had a provisional mark in the pole vault at 12 feet, 0.75 inches, finishing ninth although she matched the height of four other vaulters in the field.

Other team point scorers for the Tigers included Lauren Roberts in the 800 and 1,500 meters and Chelsea Jackson in the 10,000 meters. The 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams of Sharee Zombo, Yanoudji Diarra, Lindsay Shupe and Kelly Wycoff both finished seventh to earn team points.

Fort Hays State generated 70 points as a team to edge Lincoln in the standings. Pittsburg State ran away with the team title with 212 points, while Missouri Southern (95 points) and Central Missouri (90 points) rounded out the top three. Full standings are listed below.

Women’s Team Scores

Rank Team Score

1 Pittsburg State 212 2 Missouri Southern 95 3 Central Missouri 90 4 Southwest Baptist 77 5 Fort Hays State 70 6 Lincoln (Mo.) 69 7 Emporia State 50.5 8 NW Missouri State 44.5 9 Lindenwood 37 10 Central Oklahoma 31 11 Nebraska-Kearney 30 12 Washburn 13