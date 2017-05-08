Phillipsburg resident Teresa Kay Gitchel passed away May 7, 2017 at the Via Christi Village in Hays, KS at the age of 56. She was born July 4, 1960 in Terre Haute, IN.

Survivors include her sons; Brandon, Ricky & Mickey of Phillipsburg and Dustin of Hays; her life partner, Daryl Hulen of Phillipsburg and 10 grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with Pastor Monte Brunner officiating.

Friends may sign the book from 9:00 to 9:00 Wed. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hays.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.