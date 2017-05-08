Sheriff: Kansas boy dies in farming accident

MCPHERSON COUNTY – A Kansas boy died in an accident just before 9p.m. Friday in McPherson County.

John Avery, 33, was driving a Ford tractor pulling a mower in a pasture near Third Avenue approximately one half mile from the Reno County line southwest of Inman, according to Captain Doug Anderson with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Department.

Cayden Avery, 9, was riding with his father. The boy fell off and was hit by the mower. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Anderson.

In November, an 8-year old boy died in a farming accident near Galva in McPherson County.