Sheriff investigating after death of player from Kan. championship team

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Seward County are investigating the death of a Garden City Community College football player.

Authorities found Sean Callahan dead in Liberal on Sunday, according to a media release from Garden City Community College.

The 6-foot 4inch, 295 pound offensive lineman is originally from Gardner, Kansas

. He played in all ten games for the Broncbusters last season.

“I’m very sad for Sean’s family, friends, teammates, our college, myself and anyone that had contact with Sean,” Broncbuster Coach Jeff Sims said in a statement.

“He truly was growing and developing into a man with a bright future.”

In December, Garden City won their first national championship with a 25-22 victory over No. 2 Arizona Western in the El Toro Bowl.