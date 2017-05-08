Red Cross encourages blood donations during Trauma Awareness Month

Red Cross

WICHITA – Heroes live in every neighborhood, serving their community and inspiring others. Whether your hero wears a uniform, volunteers at the library or coaches Little League, honor their community commitment by rolling up a sleeve and donating blood for patients in need.

“Donate blood to honor the heroes in your life and help keep a reliable blood supply on hospital shelves for patients,” said Jan Hale, communications manager, Red Cross Central Plains Blood Region. “A blood donation only takes about an hour but can lead to a lifetime of memories for someone receiving a transfusion.”

All those who come to give at an Honor Your Hero drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

The Honor Your Hero blood drives occur as the Red Cross urges eligible donors to give during Trauma Awareness Month this May. Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients with traumatic injuries and other serious medical needs.

Donors with type O negative and AB blood play an especially important role during trauma situations. Type O negative red blood cells and AB plasma are universal and can be given patients of any blood type during an emergency when seconds count. Less than 7 percent of the population has type O negative blood, and only about 4 percent of the population has type AB blood, making these donors an important part of the Red Cross trauma team.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect approximately 14,000 blood donations to meet patient needs. To make an appointment at the Honor Your Hero blood drives, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)

Upcoming Honor Your Hero blood drives:

• May 16, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Phillips County 4-H Building, North Hwy 183, Phillipsburg

• May 18, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Church of the Brethren Fellowhsip Hall, 700 Grant, Quinter

• May 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hadley Rooms, 2200 Canterbury, Hays

• May 24, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunflower Bank Conference Room North location, 4720 Roth, Hays