NW Kan. woman hospitalized after SUV enters ditch, goes airborne

GOVE COUNTY – A northwest Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 11:30p.m. Monday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda SUV driven by Prather, Kathleen N. Prather, 63, was southbound on Kansas 23 nine miles south of Gove.

The SUV left the roadway, entered the east ditch, struck a field entrance, went airborne and landed on the front bumper.

Prather was transported to Gove County Medical Center.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident according to the KHP.