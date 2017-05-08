NW Kan. students among spring 2017 candidates for degree at KU

LAWRENCE — The names of nearly 5,000 candidates for degree from the University of Kansas this spring — representing 96 Kansas counties, 48 states and territories, and 51 countries — have been announced by the University Registrar. Degrees are officially conferred in June.

Many candidates will choose to participate in KU’s annual Commencement ceremony, which will take place Sunday, May 14, 2017. That information is available at commencement.ku.edu.

The following area students are among the candidates:

Ellis

Mikayla Gottschalk, Ellis, Master of Accounting

Shea Briggs, Hays, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Amy Dreiling, Hays, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice

Alex Green, Hays, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy

Haylee Hedge, Hays, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design

Derek Kandt, Hays, Juris Doctor

Lauren Keller, Hays, Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology

David Klaus, Hays, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Mikayla Linn, Hays, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies

Blake Mathews, Hays, Bachelor of General Studies in Political Science and Business minor

Christopher Rooney, Hays, Bachelor of Science in Physics and Bachelor of Science in Astronomy

Katelyn Schumacher, Hays, Bachelor of Arts in Microbiology

Ryan Unruh, Hays, Bachelor of General Studies in Communication Studies and Business minor

Lucas Walker, Hays, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Norton

Rachel Slipke, New Almelo, Bachelor of Science in Finance and Bachelor of General Studies in Economics

KaraJo Sprigg, Norton, Doctor of Medicine

Brooklyn Winkel, Norton, Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Business minor

Osborne

Stevie St. Clair, Portis, Master of Social Work

Phillips

Bailey Imm, Agra, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies

Jade Bui, Phillipsburg, Bachelor of Science in Finance

Loan Nguyen, Phillipsburg, Doctor of Pharmacy

Rooks

Breet Davis, Plainville, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training

Smith

Debra Fricker, Lebanon, Doctor of Occupational Therapy

Charyne Tovar, Smith Center, Doctor of Pharmacy

Danielle Snell, Topeka, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design

Trego

Dona Diec, Wakeeney, Doctor of Pharmacy and Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies

Lexsie Newcomer, Wakeeney, Master of Occupational Therapy.