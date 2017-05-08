NW Kan. students among spring 2017 candidates for degree at KU

LAWRENCE — The names of nearly 5,000 candidates for degree from the University of Kansas this spring — representing 96 Kansas counties, 48 states and territories, and 51 countries — have been announced by the University Registrar. Degrees are officially conferred in June.
Many candidates will choose to participate in KU’s annual Commencement ceremony, which will take place Sunday, May 14, 2017. That information is available at commencement.ku.edu.
The following area students are among the candidates:
Ellis
Mikayla Gottschalk, Ellis, Master of Accounting
Shea Briggs, Hays, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Amy Dreiling, Hays, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice
Alex Green, Hays, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy
Haylee Hedge, Hays, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design
Derek Kandt, Hays, Juris Doctor
Lauren Keller, Hays, Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology
David Klaus, Hays, Doctor of Physical Therapy
Mikayla Linn, Hays, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies
Blake Mathews, Hays, Bachelor of General Studies in Political Science and Business minor
Christopher Rooney, Hays, Bachelor of Science in Physics and Bachelor of Science in Astronomy
Katelyn Schumacher, Hays, Bachelor of Arts in Microbiology
Ryan Unruh, Hays, Bachelor of General Studies in Communication Studies and Business minor
Lucas Walker, Hays, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Norton
Rachel Slipke, New Almelo, Bachelor of Science in Finance and Bachelor of General Studies in Economics
KaraJo Sprigg, Norton, Doctor of Medicine
Brooklyn Winkel, Norton, Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Business minor
Osborne
Stevie St. Clair, Portis, Master of Social Work
Phillips
Bailey Imm, Agra, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies
Jade Bui, Phillipsburg, Bachelor of Science in Finance
Loan Nguyen, Phillipsburg, Doctor of Pharmacy
Rooks
Breet Davis, Plainville, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training
Smith
Debra Fricker, Lebanon, Doctor of Occupational Therapy
Charyne Tovar, Smith Center, Doctor of Pharmacy
Danielle Snell, Topeka, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design
Trego
Dona Diec, Wakeeney, Doctor of Pharmacy and Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies
Lexsie Newcomer, Wakeeney, Master of Occupational Therapy.