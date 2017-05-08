Hays, Kansas – Nancy Jane Bates, age 78, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at her home in Hays, Kansas.

She was born November 18, 1938, in Beloit, Kansas to Chester and Lorena (Irey) Fink. She married Donald M. Morehead in 1958 and they had a daughter, Theresa, and then married Harry L. Bates on August 20, 1964, in Beloit, Kansas. Harry died October 28, 2005.

She was the Administrative Secretary for 26 years at the First United Methodist Church in Hays and retired in 2013. She was raised in Downs, she graduated from Downs High School in 1956 and attended Fort Hays State College. Nancy moved to Hays in 1971 from Downs and was very active in the church and community. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Church Choir, P.E.O., Delta Zeta, Bridge Club, Hays Senior Center and The Sweet Adeline Chorus.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved the Lord and tried to live her life as a disciple of Christ. Music was a very important part of her life and she loved to sing until her health no longer permitted.

Survivors include one son, Stephen Bates, Overland Park, KS; two daughters, Theresa Averack, Cheshire, CT; Tracey Bates, Hays, KS; one brother, Roger Fink and wife, Jean, Smolan, KS; three grandchildren, Amanda Jane Langer and husband, Dr. Peter; Danielle May Bates and Aidan Neal Bates.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one granddaughter, Emily Lorena Averack; and one brother, Rev. Stephen C. Fink.

Services will be at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church, 7th and Ash Hays, Kansas. Inurnment will be at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, in the Downs Cemetery Downs, Kansas.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Saturday, at The First United Methodist Church.

Memorials are to: The First United Methodist Church Hays, KS, Hays Senior Center, United Methodist Church Downs, KS, or Hospice of Hays Medical Center.

Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd, Hays, Kansas 67601 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net