Finding The Farmer

One day, a salesman stopped by the Jones farm, knocked, and the farmer’s

wife came to the door.

“Is your husband home, Ma’am?” he asked.

“Sure is. He’s over in the cow barn.”

“Well, I got something to show him, Ma’am. Will I have any difficulty

finding him?”

“Shouldn’t have any difficulties… he’s the one with only two legs.”

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry