Kent Lyn Hamilton, 69, of Colby, died Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Hays Medical Center, Hays, KS. Kent was born August 14, 1947, in Colby, to Forrest Fay and Olive E (Manweiler) Hamilton.

As a young boy Kent moved with his family from the Rexford area to Colorado. Kent graduated high school then farmed with his father in Colorado and in Kansas. Kent became his father’s caregiver after his stroke. Kent also worked in the car business and at the time of his death, he was working as a gas attendant at Dillons in Colby. He loved the interaction with the customers.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bud Ward.

He is survived by his children Dana Byers and Murry Hamilton, both of Colorado; sisters, Naomi Ward and Sandra (David) Harper, all of Colby; cousin, Hereldene English, Westminister, CO; aunt, Marilyn Carmichael, Husum, WA and other relative and friends.

Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be held at a later time. Memorials are suggested to the Thomas County Historical Society in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby KS 67701. Online condolences: www.baalmannnorturary.com