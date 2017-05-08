Kan. sheriff seeks woman, her son in man’s suspicious death

CHEROKEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are trying to find two acquaintances of a man whose body was found along a southeast Kansas road.

The Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves is describing the death of 64-year-old James McFarland as “suspicious.”

His body was found April 30 near Baxter Springs.

Diana Marie Bohlander 55, is believed to have had a romantic relationship with McFarland

She and her 21-year-old son Ty Bohlander are being sought.

Groves says McFarland is believed to have been with the mother and son at a campground in Pawnee, Oklahoma, in mid-April.

All three are believed to be homeless. Investigators are trying to figure out how McFarland got to southeast Kansas.

