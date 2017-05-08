HHS journalism students place second at KSPA state competition

By AMIYAH GONZALEZ

The Guidon Online

Journalism students came up just short in winning their third-straight team championship at state competition on May 6.

Hays ended up with 33 points to finish in second in Class 4A behind Bonner Springs with 36. Chanute was also in the mix with 30 points. Overall, 17 Class 4A schools scored at least one point or better at the competition, which is sponsored by the Kansas Scholastic Press Association.

Individually, Hays had several students place in the top six spots with some students placing in multiple events. The competition awards first, second and third places along with three honorable mentions.

It was sophomore Jacob Maska’s first year participating in state competition, competing in Sports Writing. Maska said that while he didn’t do as well as he originally hoped, he was still proud of his work.

“I felt I put a solid effort in and so did the rest of the team,” Maska said. “I think the whole team wanted to win the sweepstakes but I am looking forward to competing next year.”

Junior Lacey Gregory also said she had hoped for the team to receive the sweepstakes award.

“Second place isn’t anything to be upset about,” Gregory said. “Qualifying for state is an accomplishment in and of itself.”

Senior Hannah Thomasson participated in her second year of state. Thomasson competed in Yearbook Theme and Development and Cutline Writing.

“My strongest event was probably Cutline Writing,” Thomasson said. “It’s always been easy for me to write captions and I think they’re fun to write.”

Maska said that even though the results weren’t what he expected, he still had a good time competing.

“I am a very competitive person and I compete all the time,” Maska said. “I just liked to go against the best writers in the state.”

Hays individual results are as follows:

Senior Sierra Eichman

Academic Photo, 2nd

Online Photo Gallery, 3rd

Cutline Writing, HM

Yearbook Copy Writing, HM

Yearbook Theme & Development (with Tiana Lawson) 1st

Senior Tiana Lawson

Infographic, Honorable Mention (HM)

Online Photo Gallery, HM

Photo Illustration, 3rd

Yearbook Theme & Development (with Sierra Eichman), 1st

Seniors Kara Brooks, Madison Crees and Anniston Weber

Multimedia, 2nd

Senior Peyton Augustine

Sports Writing, HM

Junior Lacey Gregory

Headline Writing, HM

Newspaper Page Design, 3rd

Junior Elizabeth Lee

Editorial Cartoon, HM

Sophomore Hannah Harman

Academic Photo, HM

Sophomore Isabelle Braun

Copy Editing, 3rd