Healing Hearts May meeting

Healing Hearts

This program provides support for immediate family members who are healing from the death of a child in their lives.

It is offered in a safe, confidential but friendly and informal environment where parents, grandparents and siblings can connect with others who understand the journey toward healing after the loss of a child.

The group focuses on identifying each individual’s personal strengths in helping them chart their healing journey according to their own situation and needs.

When: Thursday, May 11, 2017

Gathering: 7:00 p.m.

Center for Life Experiences

2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601

For more info:

Ann Leiker – Coordinator – Call/Text 785-259-6859

Doris Schmidt – (785) 735-2578