Gladys A. Hinman, 81, Brownell, Kansas, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Brookdale Rosehill, Shawnee, Kansas.

Mrs. Hinman was born May 9, 1935, in Pawnee County, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Alta (Meier) Wagner. She was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas, and Ness County, Kansas. She was a homemaker and farm wife.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, and the Hope Lutheran Church “Quilting Ladies”, both of Rush Center, Kansas. She was instrumental in helping establish ladies golf, and the rodeo in McCracken, Kansas. She spent many hours volunteering with church activities, and at the McCracken Library, McCracken, Kansas.

On September 18, 1952, she married Wendell C. “Wendy” Hinman at Hope Lutheran Church, Rush Center, Kansas. He preceded her in death April 29, 2015.

Survivors include: three sons, Greg Hinman (Sheila), Lewis, Kansas, Larry Hinman (Ellen), Lenexa, Kansas, and Wade Hinman (Sue), Kansas City, Kansas; two daughters, Lynne Hinman-Reckling (Frederick), Las Vegas, Nevada, and Laura Wierman (Ray), Bennington, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, Jeannie, Jeffrey, Jessica, Jill, Cindy, Jerod, Jennifer, Coty, Zaccary, Cheryl, and Sarah; five great grandchildren, Connor, Claire, Hailey, Brayden, and Hudson; and one sister, Carolyn Helmer, Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, Lloyd Wagner, Kenneth Wagner, and Virgil Wagner; and two sisters, Hazel McNemee O’Jibway, and Norma Lawrence.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2017, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A prayer service will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Monday, May 8, 2017, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. at Hope Lutheran Church, Rush Center, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Monday, May 8, 2017, at 10:30 A.M. at Hope Lutheran Church, Rush Center, Kansas, with Pastor Shelly Klingensmith officiating.

Interment will be Monday, May 8, 2017, at 2:00 P.M. in the McCracken City Cemetery, McCracken, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to Hope Lutheran Church, Rush Center, Kansas, or Hope Lutheran Church Quilters, Rush Center, Kansas, or McCracken Library, McCracken, Kansas, or Head For The Cure.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.