Gary Lee Schlosser (Slim) was born February 16, 1948 to Ray & Chrissy (Hartsook) Schlosser in Goodland, Kansas. He was raised in Burlington, Colorado, and confirmed into the First Christian Church. He played football, basketball, & baseball for the Cougars. After high school graduation he enrolled at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. He wanted to enlist in the army, but couldn’t pass the physical, so he headed west to California in his Jeep panel truck (The Stabbin’ Cabin). He spent a year working at a ski resort in Aspen, Colorado, and several months traveling around Europe, after which he went back to Burlington to join Schlosser Concrete with his father and three brothers. He picked up Dawn Ann Caldwell while dragging Main Street and married her on September 15, 1975, at Church of the West, Las Vegas, Nevada. His “dolly” Dani Lane was born in 1978 and his son Levi Caldwell in 1980, at which time the family moved to Goodland, Kansas, to expand the Redi-Mix business.

He was a great snow skier, water skier, golfer, trap shooter, pool shooter, and card player, but he was an exceptional husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, and friend. The number of people Gary touched in his life was truly amazing.

Gary died peacefully in his home on May 5, 2017, with his family at his side and he will be greatly missed by Dawn Ann; Dani ,Todd, Bo, and Avery Weibel; Levi, Valerie, Barrett, and Brody Schlosser all of Goodland Kansas; his two brothers and their wives, Tom and Dee of Burlington, Colorado, and Ric and Jenny of Goodland; and parents-in-law Don and Jeanne Caldwell of Burlington, Colorado, along with all his wonderful nieces and nephews. Waiting for him in heaven are his parents Ray & Chrissy, brother Bill, and his Uncle Roy Schlosser (who was a big part of Gary’s life growing up).

There will be a private inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington, Colorado. The family invites friends to Sugar Hills Country Club in Goodland, Kansas, on Friday, May 12th, from 5:00 – 8:00 to share memories of Gary.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gary Schlosser Memorial and left or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home (211 North Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735). The funds will be given to youth activities in Sherman County. Gary loved kids and they loved him.

