A member of the Garden City Community College football team died over the weekend.

According to college officials Sophomore Sean Callahan was found dead in Liberal on Sunday.

Callahan was a member of the Broncbusters 2016 National Championship team. He started 11 games and was a second-team All-Jayhawk Conference selection.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Callahan’s death.

Click HERE for more.