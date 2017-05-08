Eugene “Gene” French, passed away May 8 at the VA Hospital in Grand Island, NE at the age of 95. He was born August 18, 1921 in Phillips County, KS, the son of Leo and Gladys (Witham) French.

Survivors include his daughters, Joyce Fix & Margene Taylor of Grand Island, NE; 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 9:00 Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials have been established to the Agra American Legion.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.