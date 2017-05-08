Caroline Kaiser, 80 years young, of Oakley, departed this life and went to her eternal home on May 5, 2017. She was born April 25, 1937, in Menlo, Kansas, to Joseph and Philomena Kinderknecht. On July 24, 1956 she was joined in marriage to Frank Kaiser, Jr., and they were blessed with two children, Deb and Tim.

Caroline loved polka dancing. She and Frank spent countless hours and many miles of travel going to polka dances, gaining a large circle of friends along the way. Now she is dancing on streets of gold with other family and friends that preceded her home.

Caroline was well-known for her chocolate pie & coconut cream pie. Her grandkids always put in their specific flavor orders for holidays and she always gladly complied.

The extra special time that Caroline got to spend with her Snooks, along with all of her family that came to visit before her surgery, and the smiles on her face when the twins came to see her in the hospital, will be a memory that we will all cherish. She will be sorely missed by her family.

Survivors include Frank, her husband; daughter Deborah (Joseph) Yutzy; son Timothy (Loretta) Kaiser; her grandchildren, Kristen aka Snooks (Steve) Neeley, Brian (Heather) Yutzy, Robert Yutzy, Andrew Kaiser & Cody Kaiser; 7 great-grandchildren; her sisters Angeline Kaiser, Berniece Heier and Dorothy Schroeder, her brother-in-law Doug Ziegler and a great number of Nieces & Nephews that all adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Emmanuel Kinderknecht and sisters Alberta Wolf & Olinda Zeigler.

Visitation is 4-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary, Oakley, with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oakley, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley, KS 67748. For condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com