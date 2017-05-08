Amos Avila, age 79, of Oakley, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

He was born on July 13, 1937 in Oakley to Joe and Maria (Franco) Perez. He was a farmhand and rodeo bull rider.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Maria, brothers: Pete Perez and Guadalupe “Lupe” Avila; and sisters: Rose Hernandez and Vera Hernandez.

Survivors include his sisters: Lucille Perez of Oakley and Anita Oliveros of Sutherland, Nebraska, and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Oakley, with Fr. Donald Pfannenstiel officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: Monday, May 8, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home with a rosary/wake service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials to St. Joseph’s School and Amos Avila Memorial Fund may be sent to Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, PO Box 221, Oakley, KS 67748.

