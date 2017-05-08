2 Kansas teen hospitalized after rollover accident

SALINE COUNTY – Two Kansas teens were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Monday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Trent C. Pennington, 17, Salina, was northbound on Simpson Road four miles southeast of Salina.

The driver lost control of the vehicle as it came over a crest at Mentor Road.

The vehicle went off the east side of the road and rolled.

Pennington and a passenger Pennington, Olivia N. Pennington, 15, Salina, were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Another passenger Jessica G. Henry, 15, Salina, was possibly injured. The KHP did not indicate where she was treated.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.