RUSH CENTER–The Walnut Valley Senior Center at Rush Center, 220 Washington Street, will serve a Potato Bar the third Sunday of each month through June 2017.

The Potato Bar meals will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all to enjoy.

The remaining dates are:

May 21

June 4

For more information call (785) 372-1212 or (785) 222-2746.