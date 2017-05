WAKEENEY — The WaKeeney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 408 Russell Ave., to discuss the arrest and pending criminal charges brought against Chief of Police Terry Eberle by the Trego County Attorney. The city attorney will be present at this meeting.

A bond violation hearing for Eberle will be held Monday at 9:45 a.m. at the Ellis County Courthouse.