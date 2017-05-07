Tigers drop season finale to NW Missouri State

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as they rally for a 5-4 win over Fort Hays State, completing the three-game series sweep over the Tigers Sunday afternoon at Bearcat Field.

With the win, the Bearcats (31-18, 19-16 MIAA) lock down the No. 7 seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament in Joplin. The Tigers end their season 10-39 and 3-33 in conference play.

The Tigers grabbed a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the seventh on a Nick Hammeke groundout and Trevor Hughes single.

The Bearcats responded in the eighth with a leadoff home run from Landon Figg off starter Ben Ramberg to tie the game. They took the lead on an infield fly with the bases loaded.

Fort Hays State was retired in order with two strikeouts and a fly out in the ninth to end the game.

Ramberg (0-9) suffered the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts and four walks over 7 innings.

Marcus Altman, Dayton Pomeroy and Ryan Imber each had two of the FHSU’s 11 hits. Senor Nick Hammeke drove in two runs.