Patricia Joan (Morton) Tremblay, 84, of Colby, passed away, May 5, 2017, at Colby Health & Rehab, in Colby. She was born February 11, 1933, in Palco, KS, to Roy G. & Irene (Gibson) Morton.

Pat graduated in 1952 from Palco High School. During her high school years she participated as a Cheerleader, Drum Majorette/Twirler as well as other activities.

On November 10, 1952, she was united in marriage to Elric Alfred “Rick” Tremblay at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, in Damar. To this union five children were born, Deborah, Kevin, Karen, Shelly and Lisa. During their married life, they lived in Palco, Hoxie and Colby. She worked at various places during her life such as her brother’s Drug Store in Palco, Hoxie Bowling Alley and Daylight Donuts in Colby.

She was a Girl Scout Leader, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Colby and the Queen Mary Altar Society Circle. She enjoyed sewing, scrap bookkeeping, crocheting, camping, traveling, playing cards, helping Rick with woodworking projects for the grandkids and planning family reunions. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She treasured her family and especially “spoiling” her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Deborah Kay Tremblay; her parents; brother, Don Morton and sister, Ginger Baker.

Members of her legacy of life include her devoted husband, Rick, of Colby; son, Kevin (Joyce) of Hoxie; daughters, Karen (Ed) Rimmer, of Salina, Shelly (Jim) Harms, of Colby, and Lisa Johnson, of Salina; grandchildren, Kyle (Shayla) Tremblay, Wade (Amanda) Tremblay, Bryan (Tiffani) Johnson, Bret (Nicole) Tremblay, Justin Harms, Thomas (Amy) Rimmer, Amanda (Chris) White, Tammy Johnson, Elizabeth Rimmer (Elliott) and Christina (Kenneth) Frank, 14 great grandchildren and the expectant arrival of three more great grandchildren to be added soon. She is also survived by her brother, Gerald (Isla) Morton of Casper, WY; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colby, with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials will be accepted in her name to be designated later by the family in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com