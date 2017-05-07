New TravelKS app available in time for National Travel and Tourism Week

KDWPT

TOPEKA – May 7-13 marks National Travel and Tourism Week across the U.S, and there’s no better time to make plans to join the more than 35 million people who enjoy traveling and visiting in Kansas each year.

“Studies indicate that a vacation helps reduce stress and bolsters the immune system,” said Linda Craghead, Assistant Secretary for Parks and Tourism with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. “Kansas offers so many unique experiences for visitors and residents alike. Not only does a vacation feel wonderful, time away also benefits creativity, cultural awareness, education, happiness, productivity and relationships. We encourage all Kansans to get away from the rat race and explore their beautiful state.”

A great way to start planning a trip is to download the new TravelKS app available free from the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play Store. Search the store for “Kansas Tourism” or download the app from TravelKS.com. You can create and save your own unique itinerary, and thanks to a geotracking feature, you can easily find things to see and do near you.

There’s no place like Kansas, so don’t forget to snap pictures of your experiences and enter your best shots in the #NoPlaceLikeKS Photo Contest. All you have to do is show your favorite thing to do in Kansas, then share the image on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #NoPlaceLikeKS. You could have your masterpiece published in a national ad. Visit TravelKS.com for more information.

As if feeling great isn’t enough, traveling in Kansas is a $10.4 billion industry that helps boost the state’s economy. Travel in Kansas sustained 94,126 jobs in 2015 with an income of $2.9 billion, and traveler-supported employment represents 4.9 percent of all employment in the state. Travelers’ spending directly generated $1 billion in total tourism-supported tax revenues for Kansas and $588 million in state and local government revenues in our state.

Learn more about Kansas tourism at www.travelks.com, download the TravelKS app or call (785) 296-2009. Find Kansas on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TravelKS and on Twitter at @TravelKS.