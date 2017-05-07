Joseph W. “Joe” McGonagle, age 88, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, Kansas. He was born on June 2, 1928 in Fairview, Oklahoma the son of Charles Frank and Ruth Gertrude Pettitt McGonagle. A resident of Scott City, Kansas since 1965 moving from Syracuse, Kansas, he was a Power Plant Manager and Operator for Wheatland Electric and Sunflower Electric and served in the Merchant Marines attached to the US Navy during World War II.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Scott City, IOOF Lodge, Masonic Lodge & Shrine Club of Scott City, Past Scout Master Troop 77, National President of REA.

On June 9, 1949 he married Reba M. Veach in Syracuse, Kansas. She passed away on December 2, 2007 in Scott City, Kansas.

Survivors include his Two Sons – Tim & Patrina McGonagle of Scott City, Kansas, Scott & Lynette McGonagle of Houston, Texas, One Daughter – Sheri & Jeff Hinman of Snohomish, Washington, Nine Grandchildren – Sam & Evan Graber of Wichita, Kansas, Kaylene McGonagle of Scott City, Kansas, Katie McGonagle of Scott City, Kansas, Matthew & Kelli McGonagle of Clayton, North Carolina, Megan & Brandon Moor of Lyons, Kansas, Shae & Becca Hinman of Canton, Georgia, Abby & Garett Henson of Gardner, Kansas, Dru & Brittney Hinman of Wichita, Kansas, Molly & Will Hinds of Plano, Texas & Eight Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife, Two Sisters – Dorothy & Jean, Three Brothers – Howard, Mike and Gerald.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. John Lewis & Rev. Evan Graber presiding.

Memorials may be given to Camp Lakeside or United Methodist Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.