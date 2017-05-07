First impressions matter in customer service

FHSU UNIVERSITY RELATIONS AND MARKETING

A workshop on customer service will be offered in June as part of the summer workshop series from the Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University.

“First Impressions Matter: A Customer Service Workshop” will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the Expeditions Room at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History, 3000 Sternberg Drive, Hays.

This training will assist participants in implementing a service culture within their organization. The workshop will also help develop individual professional and personal aptitudes in the areas of customer service, telephone etiquette, communication and listening, written and email communication.

Dr. Stacey Smith, an associate professor and chair of the Department of Applied Business Studies, and Sabrina William, director of the Management Development Center, will facilitate.

Each person who completes the workshop will receive a completion certificate. The cost is $119 and includes a complimentary lunch. Registrations received prior to June 6 are appreciated. Hays Area Chamber of Commerce members are eligible for a 15-percent discount.

Registration is available online at http://www.fhsu.edu/cob/mdc/First-Impressions-Matter/. To learn more about this workshop or receive discount codes, contact Conni Dreher by phone at (785) 628-4121 or by email at cdreher@fhsu.edu.