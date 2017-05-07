Area summer Girl Scout camps open to all girls; register now

GSKH

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland has more than 120 summer camps and activities planned across the state, and all K-12 girls are invited to attend and experience leading the way like a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader).

Registration for Girl Scout summer camps and activities is now open. Girls and their families can find upcoming camps and activities, including a link to register, by going to kansasgirlscouts.org/events. Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland is committed to providing camp opportunities for every girl, regardless of her financial situation. Camp scholarships are available, thanks to the generosity of donors.

At camp, girls develop a sense of responsibility, become more independent, and most importantly, have fun. Camping, a Girl Scout tradition since 1912, gives girls the opportunity to develop leadership and outdoor skills, lifelong friendships, and a deep appreciation for nature. From day camps to weeklong adventures in a cabin or under the stars, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland offers a variety of activities to fit the interests of every girl.

Here are examples of upcoming Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland camps and activities in northwest Kansas:

· Enriching the Animals, Enriching You – 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 25 at Brit Spaugh Zoo, 2123 Main St., Great Bend. K-3 girls will help make enrichment tools for the animals, learn about animal habitats, and discover how to be a friend to wildlife. $3 per girl member/$18 per girl non-member. Register by June 12.

· What Kind of Citizen Are YOU? – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1 at First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th St., Hays. K-12 girls will learn what it means to be a good citizen, including the importance of the American flag. They will earn a patch, play games, make flag friendship pins, and have a patriotic tea party with lunch provided. $10 per girl member/$25 per girl non-member. Register by June 19.

· Spirit of Nature Camp – 10 a.m. July 10 to 3 p.m. July 13 at Camp Lakeside, 300 E. Scott Lake Dr., Scott City. Bring your friends for a three-night adventure at camp! Girls in grades 2-10 will enjoy hiking, canoeing, swimming and other traditional camp activities as they make memories to last a lifetime. All meals provided. $162 per girl member/$146 per adult member; $177 per girl non-member/$161 per adult non-member. Register by May 26.

· Wild About Water! – 9 a.m. to noon July 22 at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, 592 NE K-156 Hwy, Great Bend. Girls in grades 6-12 will explore the world of water, which is a vital part of our planet. Girls will earn a Water Fun patch as they discover Cheyenne Bottoms! $3 per girl or adult member/$18 per girl or adult non-member. Register by July 10.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s camp season is June 1 through July 31. Other fun summer events planned include programs with the Hays Public Library, the Hays Academy of Hair Design, Pasta Jay’s, and Sternberg Museum.

Regional busing will also be provided from the Girl Scout office in Hays to select overnight camps at Camp Starwoods, 7800 S. 103rd St. W., Clearwater, and Camp Four Winds, 9236 SE Quivera Rd., Leon; at least six campers must be registered.

For additional information and a complete list of summer activities, go to kansasgirlscouts.org, email info@gskh.org, or call toll-free (888) 686-6468.

