🎥 Moran convenes hearing about VA telemedicine; focus on Parsons, Kan.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans’ Affairs and Related Agencies – convened a hearing May 4 to receive testimony from federal government and non-government witnesses regarding telemedicine and ways to increase access to healthcare, improve health outcomes, and lower costs at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) through telemedicine programs.

“Telehealth creates a bridge between our rural and urban centers – providers at an urban site can now diagnose and provide a care plan for veterans hundreds of miles away,” Sen. Moran said. “Telehealth can offer a veteran the means and flexibility to access care through the VA, especially when they struggle to physically visit a VA hospital. I look forward to seeing how VA telehealth improves the lives of veterans.”

At the hearing, Sen. Moran discussed access to TeleBenefits in Parsons, Kan. The Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Parsons is the first site to offer TeleBenefits in Kansas where a veteran can connect virtually with a claim analyst and even submit supporting documents to their benefits claim.

As VA Outreach Coordinator Tara Cisneros told the Parsons Sun, “Anything we can do to reach our rural veterans, that’s what I’m aiming for. I just want them to know this service is here.”

