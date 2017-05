ROOKS COUNTY –A woman from Hays was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Rooks County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Jeep Wrangler driven by Shandra E. Cosgriff, 34, was northbound on U.S. 183 four miles south of Plainville.

The jeep drifted off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and vehicle rolled several times.

Cosgriff was transported to Hays Medical Center.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.