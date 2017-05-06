Voting underway in Lang Diesel’s third annual 4-H Video Contest

Voting has begun in Lang Diesel’s third annual 4-H Video Contest.

The video with the most fan votes when the contest ends will win a grand prize, consisting of a $1,000 donation to their 4-H club and an LDI grill-out for the whole 4-H group.

View all the entries HERE.

Voting runs for one week only — May 1 through May 7. Each Facebook user is limited to one vote per day.

Last year was the second year for LDI’s 4-H video contest with seven videos submitted from 4-H groups across the state. Good Hope 4H group of Ellis County was last years winners. Good Hope’s video, “So God Made a 4-H’er” featured pictures of members’ favorite 4-H moments and activities. The $1,000 donation went to help with new projects and activities.

“4-H programs make a positive impact on young people and provides them leadership and enrichment opportunities that last a lifetime,” stated Shelly Macumber, Marketing Director at LDI. “At LDI, we strive to give back to the communities across Kansas in which we live and work and are thrilled to support our future leaders.”

For more information on the LDI 4-H Video Contest, visit Lang Diesel Inc Facebook page or stop by one of the 12 dealerships located throughout Kansas.