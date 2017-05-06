Sunny, warm Saturday

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.