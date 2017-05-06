Russell’s community garage sale will benefit theater group

RUSSELL — Scheduled for June 3 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, the Russell Community Garage Sale will welcome shoppers into town for a day of bargain hunting and treasure seeking. Russell Community Theater and Advantage Realty are sponsoring this year’s event and are striving to increase outreach and promotion efforts to ensure a successful day for all participants. Individuals, organizations, and local businesses are encouraged to participate in a variety of ways. Hosting a garage sale, whether individual or multi-family, gives old treasures a chance to find a new home. Organizations might consider a group garage sale or a lunch stand. Businesses may consider special sales or discounts.

Registered participants will benefit from the promotion of the big day – press releases, public presentations, social media outreach, local and area media advertising – all thanks to Russell Community Theater and Advantage Realty.

Printed Garage Sale Guides will include a detailed map of all registered participants and will be available to the public starting Wednesday, May 31. The Russell County GIS & Mapping Department and Russell County Economic Development & CVB will be assisting with creating the maps and printing registration forms. Additional printing and outreach will be provided by Office Products Inc., Russell.

All proceeds from Russell Community Garage Sale registrations directly benefit Russell Community Theater. Russell Community Theater is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit corporation that was organized in 1986. Since its inception, RCT has presented 89 full-scale theatrical productions for the education and enjoyment of its patrons.

To be included in the Russell Community Garage Sale Guide, pick up registration forms at Encore Antiques & Collectables, 590 S. Fossil in Russell. Completed registrations and non-refundable, cash payment must be submitted no later than Thursday, May 25. For additional information, contact Russell Community Theater at 785-483-4057 or stop by 590 S. Fossil, Russell.