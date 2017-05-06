Refunds available for cancelled Encore show

FHSU UNIVERSITY RELATIONS AND MARKETING

Refunds are now available for the cancelled Encore Series presentation of “Pippin.”

The show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 30, was cancelled when winter weather and road closures prevented the producing company from reaching Hays.

The Fort Hays State University Special Events Committee regrets the performance was unable to take place and has arranged for ticket holders to request refunds through an online form. Refunds may be credited as a tax-deductible donation to the FHSU Foundation or credited to the purchaser directly.

The refund request form can be located on the Encore Series website, under the Tickets menu, or by going to https://www.fhsu.edu/Encore/Pippin-Refund-Request/.

Requests for a refund must be submitted by Friday, May 19, 2017. Refunds will be processed beginning Monday May 22, and may take up to 60 days to be completed.

If individual show tickets were purchased for “Pippin,” they will be refunded at the purchase price, which is equal to the ticket’s face value. If tickets were purchased as a part of a season ticket package, they will be refunded at a prorated amount:

General Public Child/Senior FHSU Student

Reserved $28.00 $25.00 $7.50

Unreserved $24.50 $21.50 $6.25

About the Special Events Committee: Through the presentation of varied forms of performing arts, the Special Events Committee strives to educate, inspire, evoke thought and entertain. The goal is to promote artistic expression, cultural understanding and social awareness at Fort Hays State University and throughout western Kansas through the presentation of diverse, high-caliber performing arts programs. Information can be found at www.fhsu.edu/encore.