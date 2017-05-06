Late rally lifts NW Missouri State baseball past FHSU

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Fort Hays State baseball team 5-2.

The Bearcats strung together three straight singles off of starter Alex Ruxlow after he retired the first two batters of the inning to go up 4-2. A fourth hit following a stolen base and an error closed out the Northwest scoring.

Ruxlow allowed all five runs, three earned, on 12 hits over 7 2/3 innings and takes the loss.

Down 2-0, the Tigers got on the board on Ty Redington’s single to right center field which scored Clayton Basgall in the fifth. Dayton Pomeroy hit a solo homer an inning later to tie the game 2-2.

The Tigers close out their season Sunday in the series finale at 1pm.