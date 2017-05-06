HHS music department’s state solo and ensemble results

By JORDYN DAKE

HHS Guidon

Several members of the music department were granted the opportunity to travel to Chapman, Kan. to compete at the State Solo/Ensemble competition on April 23. Members of the band, orchestra and choir qualified for the event. Overall, eight band students, five orchestra students, and 18 vocal students qualified for the event.

The Orchestra students in attendance were seniors Eric Rorstrom, Marie Reveles, Tanner Callis, junior Trinity Callis and sophomore Alexandria Hagerman. All five were given a I-rating for their performances.

The eight band students that qualified for state are as follows.

Myranda Berner, flute solo, II rating

Cameron Karlin, oboe solo, II rating

Rachelle Lumpkins, clarinet solo, II rating

Cole Schmitt, alto saxophone solo, I rating

Gabby Taliaferro, alto saxophone solo, II rating

Abby Kennemer, trumpet solo, I rating

Cori Isbell, trombone solo, I rating

Spencer Wittkorn, snare drum solo, I rating

The results for the qualifying vocal students are as follows.

junior Eric Adams, I rating

senior Shawn Ballinger, II rating

sophomore Brett Bowles, II rating

senior Jeremy Claude, I rating

junior Madison Karlin, I rating

junior Shelby Knoll, I rating

freshman Nathan Leiker, II rating

senior Rachelle Lumpkins, I rating

junior Erin Muirhead, I rating

junior Emily Ricke, II rating

junior Dawson Rooney, I rating

senior Eric Rorstrom, II rating

junior Kayla Satomi, I rating

senior Hayden Sillmon, I rating

sophomore Cade Swayne. I rating

junior Ivy Walker, I rating

junior Ryan Will, I rating

junior Sarah Wyse, I rating