HHS music department’s state solo and ensemble results

By JORDYN DAKE
HHS Guidon
Several members of the music department were granted the opportunity to travel to Chapman, Kan. to compete at the State Solo/Ensemble competition on April 23. Members of the band, orchestra and choir qualified for the event. Overall, eight band students, five orchestra students, and 18 vocal students qualified for the event.
The Orchestra students in attendance were seniors Eric Rorstrom, Marie Reveles, Tanner Callis, junior Trinity Callis and sophomore Alexandria Hagerman. All five were given a I-rating for their performances.
The eight band students that qualified for state are as follows.
Myranda Berner, flute solo, II rating
Cameron Karlin, oboe solo, II rating
Rachelle Lumpkins, clarinet solo, II rating
Cole Schmitt, alto saxophone solo, I rating
Gabby Taliaferro, alto saxophone solo, II rating
Abby Kennemer, trumpet solo, I rating
Cori Isbell, trombone solo, I rating
Spencer Wittkorn, snare drum solo, I rating
The results for the qualifying vocal students are as follows.
junior Eric Adams, I rating
senior Shawn Ballinger, II rating
sophomore Brett Bowles, II rating
senior Jeremy Claude, I rating
junior Madison Karlin, I rating
junior Shelby Knoll, I rating
freshman Nathan Leiker, II rating
senior Rachelle Lumpkins, I rating
junior Erin Muirhead, I rating
junior Emily Ricke, II rating
junior Dawson Rooney, I rating
senior Eric Rorstrom, II rating
junior Kayla Satomi, I rating
senior Hayden Sillmon, I rating
sophomore Cade Swayne. I rating
junior Ivy Walker, I rating
junior Ryan Will, I rating
junior Sarah Wyse, I rating