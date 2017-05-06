HHS boys golfers finish second at Garden City Invite

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – The Hays High boys golf team finished runner-up at Friday’s Garden City Invitational at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course. The Indians shot a 315, 13 strokes behind the host Buffaloes.

Tradgon McRea led the Indians with a 6-over-par 78 and finished sixth. Peyton Kieffer and Brent Koeningsman were both one shot back and finished eighth and ninth respectively while Allen Zollinger fired an 80 and placed 10th.

Team Results

1. Garden City, 302

2. Hays, 315

3. Dodge City, 324

4. Liberal, 334

5. Great Bend, 394

Individual Results

1. Cameron Riley-Liberal, 72

2. Taylor Larsen-Garden City, 72

3. Sion Audrain-Garden City, 74

4. Logan Durst-Garden City, 76

5. Dylan Ratts-Dodge City, 78

6. Tradgon McCrae-Hays, 78

7. Matthew Vogel-Dodge City, 78

8. Peyton Kieffer-Hays, 78

9. Brent Koenigsman-Hays, 79

10. Allen Zollinger-Hays, 80