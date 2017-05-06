HHS baseball wins Diamond Classic finale

HAYS, Kan. – The Hays High baseball team scored three runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to rally past Goddard Eisenhower 6-2 Saturday afternoon in the final game of the 2017 Diamond Classic at the Hays High Field. The Indians (8-6) went 2-2 in the tournament.

The Indians used a single and three walks including one to Willie Sennet with the bases loaded to tie the game 2-2 in the third. Jace Armstrong followed with a two-run double to give Hays the lead for good.

They added two more runs in the fifth on a wild pitch and an error.

Trey Riggs (3-0) allowed two runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks for the win. Easton Wamser pitched an 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for his first save.

The Indians had three players named to the All-Tournament team in Trey Riggs, Tyrone Winn and Grand Coffman.

Diamond Classic All-Tournament Team

MVP: Andrew Stratman, Salina Central



Salina Central: Andrew Stratman, Gleason Williams, Ethan Kickhaefer, Ben Driver

Goddard Eisenhower: Tanner Congleton, Mason Elston, Wade Reynolds

Great Bend: Bryce Lytle, Koy Brack, Brayden Smith

Hays High: Trey Riggs, Tyrone Wynn, Grant Coffman