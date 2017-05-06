HHS baseball falls to Salina Central at Diamond Classic

HAYS, Kan. – The Hays High baseball team fell to 1-2 at the Diamond Classic following an 8-1 loss to Salina Central Friday at the Hays High Field. The Indians led 1-0 until a six-run fifth inning by the Mustangs.

Cody Peterson reached on an error and scored on a Trey Riggs groundout in the first inning. The Indians (7-6) were held without a hit until Palmer Hutchison doubled with one out in the sixth.

Cole Murphy allowed four runs on six hits over four innings with five strikeouts and two walks and takes the loss.

The Indians close out tournament play Saturday afternoon against Goddard-Eisenhower.

Saturday’s Schedule…

Player McRun and Hitting Contest, 9am

Life Prep Academy vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, 10:15am

Salina Central vs. Great Bend, 12:30pm

Hays vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, 2:30pm