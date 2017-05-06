FHSU student one of seven to receive prestigious fellowship

FHSU UNIVERSITY RELATIONS AND MARKETING

Megan Dougherty, a Wichita junior majoring in biology at Fort Hays State University, was awarded an Integrative Organismal Systems Physiology Fellowship from the American Physiological Society.

The prestigious $4,000 fellowship provides hands-on summer research experience and exposure to IOS mission areas of comparative and evolutionary biology for undergraduate students. In addition, Dougherty will receive housing compensation and a travel stipend to attend the APS Experimental Biology Meeting in San Diego, Calif.

Dougherty is one of seven students from across the nation to receive the fellowship. She will conduct research this summer with Dr. Yasuhiro Kobayashi, associate professor of biological sciences at FHSU.